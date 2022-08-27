Delhi: Three held for slaughtering cattle

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday arrested three persons from Rohini in an alleged case of cattle slaughter.

A team of Delhi Police conducted a raid and arrested the accused. According to police, the accused were slaughtering the bull by giving sedatives in Rohini's Bhagya Vihar.

"The police raided the spot after getting a tip-off and arrested the three accused for animal slaughter. The team was headed by Sub-Inspector Naveen under the supervision of SHO North Rohini," said a police official.



The accused have been identified as Aman Ur Rehman, Usman and Aeti Alam.

The police informed that at first the accused opened two rounds of fire and after that the police in their self-defence fired five rounds.

One .32 bore pistol, 4 live cartridges, one Swift car, one scooty and injections have been recovered from the spot. (ANI)

