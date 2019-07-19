Representative Image
Delhi: Three injured in accident on BRT corridor

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 03:45 IST

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Three people got seriously injured in a road accident on the BRT corridor on Thursday night.
According to police, the accident took place around 11:00 p.m when an over-speeding high-end car hit a taxi and then collided with a traffic light pole.
"Injured persons were in a taxi. The luxury car driver did not sustain any injury due to airbags. A PCR van took all the injured to AIIMS trauma center, who are said to be in a critical condition," police said.
The accident site comes within the limits of Greater Kailash police station.
Police have detained the car's driver and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

