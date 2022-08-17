Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 hours: Expressway reaches final stage

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that the last 20-km stretch of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway passes through an eco-sensitive zone of Rajaji National Park.



Asia's longest elevated wildlife corridor (12 km) is being constructed that includes 340-metre Daat Kali tunnel, said a press release by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

He said sustainable development is the motto of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, added the press release.

The minister said the tunnel intends to protect the surrounding wildlife. Once completed, the expressway would reduce travel time between Dehradun-Delhi from 6 hrs to 2.5 hours and Delhi-Haridwar from 5 hours to 2 hours, he stated. (ANI)

