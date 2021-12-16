Delhi to deregister 10-year-old diesel vehicles on January 1

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): In compliance with National Green Tribunal's directions, the Delhi Government has issued an order stating that diesel vehicles that are 10 years or older will be de-registered on January 1, 2022.

As per the latest order issued by the Transport Department of Delhi Government, a new set of diesel vehicles completing more than 10 years in Delhi is due for de-registration.

"Accordingly, the Transport Department will de-register all such diesel vehicles in Delhi on January 1, 2022, which have completed/ would be completing 10 years on that date," the order said.

The state government has also informed that no No Objection Certificate (NOC) will be issued for diesel and petrol vehicles that have completed 15 years or more on the date of applying for NOC.

NOC for diesel vehicles upto 10 years/less than 15 years old petrol vehicles can be issued for any place in the country, the order added.



"NOC for diesel vehicles above 10 years and petrol vehicles above 15 years will be issued for other states subject to a condition that such NOC will not be issued for the places which are identified by the states as restricted area in terms of order of NGT, which had directed the states to identify areas where the dispersion of the air in higher and vehicular density is least," it mentioned.

Delhi Government has also given an option to the vehicle owners to convert their 10 years old diesel/ 15 years old petrol vehicles to electric, in case, they wish to ply their vehicles in the NCT of Delhi.

However, the retro fitment of such vehicles with empanelled electric kits shall have to be got done through agencies approved by Transport Department. The empanelment process for electric kits is under process.

"In all other cases, the only recourse would be to scrap the vehicles which are more than 10 years old (diesel) and 15 years old (petrol). This issues with the approval of Minister (Transport), GNCT of Delhi," the order added.

Notably, the National Green Tribunal in the matter of Vardhaman Kaushik Vs Union of India and Ors in OA Nos. 21 of 2014 and 94 of 2014, had issued the directions relating to restrictions on registration and plying of diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles more than 15 years old. (ANI)

