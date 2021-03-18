Delhi gets its own education board

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Arvind Kejriwal government on Tuesday has announced the setting up of the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE).

Taking to Twitter, Delhi's Directorate of Education has announced, "Now Delhi has its own education board. Delhi Education Board got registered today."

The directorate of education has congratulated students, teachers, and other stakeholders adding that this will bring the most awaited reform in their assessment system.

In the coming 2021-22 academic session, 20 to 25 schools will be under the new board, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said.

On March 6, Kejriwal has informed that Delhi Cabinet has given approval for the constitution of its own school education board - the Delhi Board of School Education.

The Board will have a Governing Body, chaired by the Education Minister. It will also have an Executive Body for day-to-day functions and will be headed by a CEO. Both bodies will have experts - from professional industries, the education sector, principals of government and private schools, and bureaucrats.

At present, there are about 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, nearly all of which are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In July last year, the Delhi government had constituted two committees to prepare the scheme and framework for the formation of the state education board and curriculum reforms. (ANI)