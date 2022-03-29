Delhi to implement strict lane rules for Buses, Goods Carriers from April 1

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, on Tuesday, announced the implementation of strict lane rules for private buses, goods carriers from April 01, 2022, in the Delhi Assembly.

"If a bus driver doesn't drive in the bus lane, he will be penalised with Rs 10,000 for a first-time offence," said Kailash Gahlot.

"For the second time offence, a case for dangerous driving will be registered against the bus driver," he added.



The transport minister also announced punishments for the third and fourth attempts of rash driving by the bus driver.

He said, "the driving license of the offender will be cancelled if the law is broken for the third time, while the fourth violation could result in the revoking of the permit of the private bus."

"We will issue a WhatsApp number where anyone can send us a video if they see any bus driver violating rules. We will take action according to the evidence provided," said Gahlot. (ANI)

