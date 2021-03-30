Delhi to increase beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in hospitals

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Faced with a surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that that the number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients will be increased in a few hospitals in the national capital.

"In view of Covid situation developing in Delhi, the number of normal and ICU beds reserved for COVID is being increased in a few hospitals. This will improve bed availability We are keeping a close watch and will take all steps necessary. There is nothing to worry. But please follow all precautions," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier today the Centre has said that Delhi is among the 10 districts in the country with the most active cases.

Delhi reported 992 new Covid-19 cases and four related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,60,611 in the national capital, as per the state health bulletin on Tuesday evening.

So far, 11,016 people have lost their lives to the disease in the national capital. As many as 1,591 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Delhi stands at 6,42,166. (ANI)