Delhi to receive more rainfall today

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Amid continuous incessant rainfall in the national capital, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light to moderate intensity rain in the next two hours in Delhi and its adjacent areas.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Badili, Nazafgarh, Malviyanagar, Deramandi), NCR ( Gurugram, Indirapuram) Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Sohana (Haryana) Narora (U.P.) during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD at around 11am.



Earlier, on September 5, Senior scientist Dr. RK Jenamani at India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national weather forecasting agency told ANI, "A light rain spell will be starting on the morning of September 6 or 7. It will not be similar to the downpour witnessed on September 1 and 2 earlier. We are expecting light showers. On September 7 and 8, moderate rainfall has been predicted. This trend will continue till September 9."

Earlier, on September 5, A meeting was held by officials to look into the issue as several routes were waterlogged causing disruption in traffic movement.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia appealed to all the concerned departments to work in complete coordination and directed the officers to constitute an expert committee comprising officers of all the agencies. (ANI)

