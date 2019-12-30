Delhi to record Dec 30 as coldest day of December in last 119 years

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Delhi recorded its coldest day of December in the last 119 years on Monday with the maximum temperature at 9.4 degrees at 2.30 pm at Safdarjung.

"Delhi recorded its coldest day in 119 years for the month of December as the temperature at Safdarjung at 2:30 pm was 9.4 degree Celsius," an IMD official said.

Temperature at Ayanagar in Delhi was 7.8 degree Celsius and Lodhi Road at 9.2 degree Celsius. It may be noted that Safdarjung has also recorded the lowest temperature in the last 118 years since 1901.

Mean maximum temperature for December 2019 will be below 19 degrees, the weather forecasting agency said.

Delhi is witnessing intense cold this year. The metropolis and its adjoining areas woke up to a thick blanket of fog on Monday. The weather agency had also issued a "red" warning, which means extreme weather conditions.

As many as 500 flights were delayed, 21 had to be diverted and five were cancelled due to dense fog today. (ANI)