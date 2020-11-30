Delhi to reduce RT-PCR test rate, announces Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that he has directed officials to reduced the rates of RT-PCR tests in the national capital in an effort to help those who want their tests done in private labs.

These tests are being conducted free of cost in government hospitals.

"I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs," the Chief Minister tweeted.

RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test are two types of tests done to detect novel coronavirus. Both tests are done free at government testing centres and hospitals, but not at private clinics or hospitals. Currently, people have to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs.

Delhi has reported 1,487 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 35,091 on Monday, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)