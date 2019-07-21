Delhi: Tomato prices surge up to Rs 80 per kg as monsoon disrupts supply

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Tomato prices in the retail markets of Delhi have shot up to Rs 60-80 per kg following incessant rains and flood-like situation in key supplier states across the country.

In most retail stores and vegetable markets across the city, prices of tomato have gone up to Rs 80 per kilo against the usual rate of around Rs 20-30 per kilo.

According to vegetable sellers of Paharganj Mandi, the prices of other vegetables such as ladyfinger, bottle guard and onion have too witnessed a hike and they are likely to increase further if the situation does not come under control in next one month. At present, coriander, which is used to garnish delicacies, is being sold at Rs 250 per kg.

"The hike in prices has affected the supply of tomatoes. Those who used to buy 3 kg tomatoes are now buying only 1 kg. They are being sold at Rs 25 per kg in the wholesale market from the usual rate of Rs 10-15 kg per kg. Also, tomato transportation has become costlier due to conditions of roads owing to bad weather and rains," Shyam Sunder Singh, a vegetable seller in Paharganj, told ANI.

Delhi gets a supply of tomatoes largely from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and parts of western Uttar Pradesh. Tomato crops have been damaged and adversely affected due to floods and heavy rains in these states.

"At present, tomatoes are being supplied from Bengaluru. The city supplies good quality of tomatoes but at higher prices. As demand is more and supply is less, the prices have witnessed a sudden increase. Shimla will soon start the supply of tomatoes and it would take one or two months for the prices to settle down," another vegetable seller said.

Meanwhile, a buyer said: "Tomatoes are must in every delicacy. It is surely a strain on our pocket but prices go up every year during this time. The government should supply tomatoes at lower prices as it is difficult for the middle class to buy at such rates." (ANI)