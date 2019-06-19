A head constable in Delhi traffic police Sandeep Shahi while speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Delhi traffic cop spreads road safety awareness with rap songs

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 06:40 IST

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Sandeep Shahi, a head constable in Delhi traffic police has a swanky method to spread road safety awareness as he has mastered the art of rapping.
Shahi has also other ways to persuade motorists to abide by traffic rules. He uses a mirror to make them feel guilty. The cop also buys helmets from his own pocket and gifts it to others. Till date, he has circulated around 700 helmets to people.
His rap, which sounds similar to actor Ranveer Singh's Gully boy is being welcomed by people on various social media platforms like Twitter. The cop sings "Apna Time Aayega" with his own set of lyrics to promote road safety.
"Humse na ho payega, kaun bola? Sadak ki, suraksha ki, jeevan ki raksha ki, helmet ki, seatbelt ki niyam agar apnayega, jeevan khushaal ban jaayega. Baat meri maan, suraksha ko jaan. "Tera time aayega. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," his raps' lyrics read. ''
Sahi, who lost his wife Pink Rani in an accident, appeals citizens to wear helmets and seatbelts while travelling and to follow all traffic rules. So, he has decided to inform other citizens about traffic rules and benefits of road safety.
"I came to know about the viral video of my rap song through media. People are very casual about road safety and are reluctant to follow traffic rules. So, I felt it was my responsibility to make people aware. In order to have a prolonged life, knowledge of road safety and its rules is imperative," Shahi said while speaking to ANI.
"I was deeply hurt when my wife suffered injuries in the road accident. Also, I see many young people take traffic rules very lightly. Therefore, I decided to write this rap, it was the best way to connect with the youth," he added.
Shah also uses various placards with messages that read Hamesha ISI mark waala helmet pehnein (one should always wear helmets that have an ISI mark on them) and mastishk suraksha kawach (helmet is the safety equipment for your head). (ANI)

