Delhi: Traffic movement closed on Loha Pul as Yamuna flows near danger mark

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): As the water level of the Yamuna reached close to "danger mark" in the National Capital, vehicular movement on 'Loha Pul', an old iron bridge over the river, was closed on Monday, Delhi Traffic Police said.

The river is currently flowing above the warning mark at 205 metres while the 'danger mark' is at 205.33 metres. The river is in spate following the release of huge amounts of water from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting of officials concerned to assess the preparations.



"Am meeting officers from all concerned depts at 1 pm to assess the situation and the preparations," the Chief Minister tweeted in response to a Twitter user's concern over the situation.



The user had tweeted on Sunday, "Beware Delhi. Release of 8.47 lakh cusec at Hathnikund (HKB) at 1900 hrs today is highest ever recorded. Tho presumably d 1978 flood was bigger but no records exist 4 there was no one at then Tajewala barrage 2 record. If level in Delhi crosses 207.49 (1978) then this is biggest!"



The Delhi government has issued orders for the evacuation of people from low-lying areas and civil defence volunteers have been deployed for rescue operations.



"We have deployed forces. Our department is ready for rescue operations. We got to know that water has been released from Hatni Kund Barrage. We will ensure that people shift to safer places," Lalit Goyal, Civil Defence Officer, told ANI. (ANI)

