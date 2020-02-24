Delhi Traffic police asks commuters to avoid roads near Sadar Bazar

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid roads near Sadar Bazar owing to a religious gathering taking place at the Shahi Idgah on Monday.

"Trafic Advisory: Ijtima, a Religious gathering is going on at Shahi Idgah Sadar Bazar till February 24. The expected gathering on Monday would be around 1.5 to 2.5 lakh," Delhi Trafic Police tweeted.

"Sadar Thana Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, New Rohtak Road and Idgah Road will remain heavy. Therefore, it is advised to avoid these Roads on February 24 from 6.00 AM to 5.00 PM," it added. (ANI)

