Delhi Traffic Police begins awareness campaign on lane driving

By Gaurav Arora

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): With the traffic rising on Delhi roads due to relaxations given in lockdown restrictions, Delhi Traffic Police has begun an awareness drive on "lane driving" to educate the people about its importance.

This initiative has been started on the Ring Road between Rajghat to Shanti Van Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila to Chandgi Ram Akhara and Peeragarhi to Punjabi Bagh.

"We have seen an increase of 30-40 per cent traffic on roads (due to lockdown relaxations). We want people to follow traffic law. Lane violation and over-speeding is the biggest problem. We have identified stretches which are typically called black spots for accidents. On such stretches which are prone to over-speeding we have decided to carry the campaign of enforcing lane discipline," Anita Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic told ANI.

"We have selected areas which have a minimum of three lanes, where we can prosecute vehicles for doing zigzag or dangerous driving. Our focus right now is to educate and bring lawfulness on roads," she added.

The DCP said that the COVID-19 has been a unique situation for everyone in the country and "Delhi Traffic Police are taking it as a challenge".

"The lane discipline has to be a part of our daily habits," she said.

Roy said education can drive home the concept of road safety in the minds of people.

India is in the fourth phase of lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

