Delhi Traffic Police constable alleges departmental harassment

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A Delhi police traffic constable has alleged he is being harassment by his seniors and a video in which he is seen apparently weeping over it has now surfaced on social media.

Constable Kapil Singh, posted in Traffic Police in the Seemapuri circle of Delhi has alleged that that senior including an ACP are exploiting him.

In the video, the constable says he is troubled because he was marked absent by my seniors despite being on duty.

He said that he had gone to meet the Traffic Inspector for his private work on Tuesday. He alleged that Special Constable, Clerk and ACP, Traffic marked him absent from duty on his act.

He alleged that they threatened to ruin Singh's career. The constable has requested Delhi Police to take action against those responsible. (ANI)

