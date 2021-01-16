Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Republic Day Parade rehearsals

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The route for the rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade 2021, which will be held on January 17, 18, 20, and 21 on Rajpath, will be from Vijay Chowk till 'C' Hexagon, crossing on Raj Path, India Gate, informed Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Manish Kumar Agrawal in a notice.

There will be restrictions on the movement of traffic crossings at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road from 09:00 hours to 12:00 hours on the rehearsal days. The route of Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic, it added.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc have been prohibited in Delhi from January 18 to January 31.



Traffic advisory also suggests the routes to be taken during the rehearsal period.

For the traffic movement from North to South the routes of Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan - I.P. Flyover - Rajghat, Lajpat Rai Marg- Mathura Road-Bhairon Road-Ring Road, Aurobindo Marg - Safdarjung Road - Kamal Attaturk Marg - Kautilaya Marg -Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent - RML. - Baba Kharak Singh Marg to reach New Delhi, Prithvi Raj Road - Rajesh Pilot Marg -Subramaniam Bharti Marg- Mathura Road - Bhairon Road -Ring Road, and Burfkhana - Azad Mkt - Rani Jhansi Flyover - Punchkuian Road - Hanuman Murti - Vande Matram Marg - Dhaula Kuan routes can be taken.

Motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path, and going to New Delhi and beyond are advised to take Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent - R/A RML - Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street -Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi/New Delhi.

The buses going to New Delhi Railway Station should take the route via Sardar Patel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road- Shankar Road - Park Street/Mandir Marg.

The full dress rehearsals will take place on January 23 and the final parade on January 26, for which a separate advisory will be issued. (ANI)

