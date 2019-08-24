Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Janmashtami

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding restrictions due to Janmashtami celebrations at various places across the city from Saturday evening onwards.

The advisory states that a large number of devotees will be visiting various temples from Saturday evening till early hours of Sunday. Prominent functions will be held at Laxmi Narain Mandir, ISKCON Temple in Sant Nagar, Amar Colony, Janmashtami Park in Punjabi Bagh, Gufawala Mandir in Preet Vihar, Adhyakayani Shakti Peeth in Chhattarpur and Santoshi Mata Mandir in Hari Nagar.

"Restrictions around Laxmi Narain Mandir on Mandir Marg will be from 2 pm onwards on Saturday," the advisory read.

"No vehicle will be allowed on Mandir Marg from R/A Talkatora stadium towards Mandir Marg up to Peshwa Road-Mandir Marg T-point and vice-versa. Similarly, no vehicle will be allowed on Mandir Lane from R/A Shankar Road to Mandir Marg," the advisory said.

For restrictions on buses and commercial vehicles, the advisory states that buses originating from Shivaji Stadium and going towards Mandir Marg will be diverted towards Panchkuian Road or towards R/A GPO as per the routes of the buses.

There will be restrictions around the ISKCON Temple too. The eastern carriageway of Raja Dheer Sain Marg between Captain Gaur Marg and Sant Nagar, towards the ISKCON Temple, will be pedestrianised. Motorists may use Captain Gaur Marg and Outer Ring Road to reach their destinations.

The advisory further states, "For Janmashtami Park, Punjabi Bagh on Ring Road diversion of commercial goods vehicles will be done on need basis, at the following points Ring Road-Raja Garden Crossing, Ring Road-Rajdhani T-point, Club Road-Point (Punjabi Bagh), Britania Crossing Ring Road, Wazirpur Flyover (Ring Road), Punjabi Bagh Crossing (R/A and Flyover), Moti Nagar Crossing, Karampura T-Point and Shivaji Park Crossing (Rohtak Road)."

"On this occasion, many Mandir Samities will also take out Janmashtami Shobha Yatras/processions comprising of rath, jhankies, bands, tempos etc. in various parts of Delhi. Traffic will be diverted as per requirement. No Parking shall be allowed on the routes of the processions," it added. (ANI)

