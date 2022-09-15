Delhi Traffic Police takes action on offenders of not wearing rear seat belt

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Following the death of well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Mistry in a car accident, the Delhi Police on Wednesday launched a special drive against offenders who do not follow rear seat belt rule.

"The Delhi Traffic Police of New Delhi Range carried out a drive and issued 17 challans for not wearing rear seat belts," officials said.

According to police, the drive was carried out on Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place in New Delhi Range.

"The legal provisions were already existing and The Delhi Traffic Police is already doing a campaign to spread public awareness regarding wearing the seat belts. We are also taking legal action," Surender Singh Yadav, Traffic Special Police Commissioner said.

This step by Delhi Police came after former Tata Sons chairman Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on September 4. Reports of him not wearing the rare seat belt soon made rounds after the accident.



According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry

Earlier, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also highlighted the importance of seatbelts in a car and said that it would be mandatory for all the passengers in a car to wear them.

Sharing a video from an event, the Union Minister said that seatbelts will be mandated.

"It will now be mandatory for all the people sitting in the car to wear a seat belt," tweeted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

In the video, he also highlighted that the safety beeps will now be present for rare seats along with the front seats which will buzz if one doesn't put on a seat belt. (ANI)

