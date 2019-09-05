Representative image
Representative image

Delhi Traffic Police to pay double penalty for violating new Motor Vehicles Act

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory stating that all its personnel will have to pay double the fine set under the amended Motor Vehicle Act,1988 if found violating traffic rules.
In an order dated September 3 undersigned by Meenu Choudhary, Joint Police Commissioner (Traffic) directed DCsP District and Units to "brief and sensitise the staff working under their operational control accordingly to follow traffic rules and regulations in true letter and spirit whether riding or driving police vehicles or their own private vehicles."
It advisory further reads, "Vide section 210-B of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 it has been specified that "any authority that is empowered to enforce the provision of this Act shall, if such authority commits an offence under this Act, shall be liable for twice the penalty corresponding to that offence under this Act."
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 last month and it was implemented in many states of India from September 1. The Bill aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:08 IST

Indore: Four injured in fire in residential building

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): At least four persons sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in Bhat Mohalla area of Indore on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:54 IST

SC allows Mehbooba Mufti's daughter to meet her

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija to travel from Chennai to Srinagar to meet her mother in private.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:52 IST

Delhi Police personnel's presence of mind saved minor from...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A six-year-old boy was saved by two Delhi Police personnel from drowning in a 10-feet deep drain.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:50 IST

UP: BSP chief Mayawati meets party leaders to discuss by-polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati has called for a key party meeting in Lucknow on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:38 IST

JKEDI changing lives; helping educated, unemployed youth set up...

Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) has helped to provide self-employment opportunities to a large number of educated, unemployed youth in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:27 IST

2100 CCTVs installed in UP prisons to be monitored via...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A surveillance wall will be set up at prison headquarter in Lucknow to monitor the 2100 CCTVs installed at all the jails across the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:17 IST

Kerala Governor-designate Arif Mohammad Khan arrives in...

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Kerala Governor-designate Arif Mohammad Khan reached state's capital city Trivandrum on Thursday and is scheduled to take charge of his office on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:11 IST

SC rejects Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in ED case

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his anticipatory plea in the INX Media case being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:57 IST

Kolkata: Prayers offered in memory of Mother Teresa on her 22nd...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A prayer meeting was conducted in memory of Saint Mother Teresa on her 22nd death anniversary at her residence in Kolkata on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:56 IST

Telangana: Man held for sending bomb threat mail to RGI Airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Police have arrested a man, who allegedly sent an email to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here threatening a bomb blast.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:46 IST

Faridabad: Miscreants thrash college principal with hockey sticks

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A government college principal was attacked by five unknown miscreants in Faridabad on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:37 IST

Clear online content through censor board demands Shiv Sena...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Ramesh Solanki, a member of Shiv Sena IT Cell who has filed a police complaint against Netflix has demanded that the content over the online streaming site should be passed through a censor board.

Read More
iocl