Delhi: Truck owner pays Rs 1.41 lakh as challan for overloading

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): A truck owner from Rajasthan paid a challan amount of Rs 1,41,700 at Rohini court for overloading the vehicle on September 5.

Bhagwan Ram, who owns the truck, paid the challan amount at Rohini court on September 9.

After the heavy fines introduced in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, hefty challans for traffic rules violations by the police have hit the headlines.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed by Parliament in July and its increased fines came into effect from September 1. (ANI)

