Delhi: Truck runs over man in Aman Vihar

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): A 36-year-old man was killed after being hit by a truck near Aman Vihar area in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Aman Vihar Police station received a call on Saturday morning regarding the incident. The police found a truck near the site.

On inquiry, it was found that the victim was going back home on his scooty after dropping his kids to school and he was hit by the truck.



The injured was recognized as Rama Shankar, a resident of Prem Nagar, Kirari, Delhi. He was a chemist by profession, married with 3 children.

The injured was shifted to SGM Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The case was registered under sections 279/304 A of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

The driver of the offending vehicle Md Mosin, a resident of Uttarakhand has been apprehended and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

