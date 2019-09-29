Delhi: Two arrested for cheating in metro

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The metro unit of Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly cheating several persons of their valuables in the city's metro.

The two persons identified as Lalu (22) and Bilal (20), were arrested from near Mandi House Metro Station today.

"A police team analyzed the footages of several CCTV cameras of Delhi Metro related to the date and time of the incidents. The officers then developed information about the movement of the accused persons and kept a sharp vigil on their movements," the statement said.

The police action came after two separate incidents were reported - on September 24 and September 28. Cases were registered under several relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The accused used to show the victim a bundle of currency notes by keeping one original five hundred rupee note on top and beneath and a bundle of old newspaper cuttings in between. The accused persons then lured the victims to give to them their belongings in exchange for the money," it said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

