Delhi: Two arrested with fake currency

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons and seized fake currency with a face value of Rs 4 lakh.

One of the accused is Gautam Mandal, a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) courier, the police said.

Twenty-five-year-old Mandal, a resident of Malda district in West Bengal, was in Delhi's Haiderpur area to execute an FICN transaction, they said.

The arrests were made from an area near a Metro station in Shalimar Bagh. The fake currency seized is in Rs 2,000 denomination, the police added. (ANI)

