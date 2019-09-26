Delhi: Two bike-borne robbers snatch cellphone from woman journalist in Okhla

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): In yet another incident of phone snatching, two bike-borne robbers snatched a cellphone from a woman journalist in South-East Delhi's Okhla area.

Reportedly, the incident occurred on September 23, the same day when another woman journalist, Joymala Bagchi, working with ANI, was attacked by two bike-borne robbers during day time, who dragged her out an auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee.

According to the journalist, Radhika who works with JK 24X7 News, an FIR has been registered in this matter.

"While I was heading towards my home in Govindpuri, two bike-borne miscreants came from behind, snatched my phone and sped away. The incident occurred near W Block in Okhla. Police are verifying the CCTV footage and they are further investigating the case" Radhika wrote in her complaint.

In a CCTV footage, two bike-borne assailants can be seen following Radhika, snatching her phone and speeding away. Radhika is seen running behind the miscreants who anyhow managed to flee.

However, an official statement is awaited in this matter.

28-year-old Bagchi suffered injuries on her face and hand after she was attacked by the robbers near CR Park in New Delhi when Bagchi was travelling in an auto-rickshaw.

Delhi Police have questioned multiple suspects in Bagchi's snatching incident.

"The case is under investigation. Multiple suspects have been questioned. Teams are verifying some suspects in NCR. We have obtained multiple CCTV footage and analysed it. Senior officers visited the spot and are personally supervising the investigation," DCP (South Delhi) Atul Thakur said.

The suspects, who attacked the journalist, have been caught on CCTV camera.

Earlier on Tuesday, the department suspended three police officers as the action taken by them in the incident was not found to be "up to the mark".

An assistant sub-inspector and two constables were suspended, police said. (ANI)

