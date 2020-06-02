Delhi: Two charge sheets in Chand Bagh, Jafrabad violence to be filed today

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Two charge sheets in connection with the violence that took place in Chand Bagh and Jafrabad areas of the national capital in northeast Delhi will be filed before a court on Tuesday, Delhi Police officials said.

Violence had erupted in various parts of northeast Delhi, including Chand Bagh and Jafrabad, Khajoori Khaas, Dayalpur, Gokulpuri, and Bhajanpura among others.

Notably, the body of IB staffer Ankit Sharma was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26.

Over 700 FIRs have been lodged and the SIT has arrested and detained more than 2,500 people, including the suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the cases pertaining to Delhi violence.

Meanwhile, a charge-sheet has already been filed against Shahrukh Pathan, who had allegedly opened fire on head constable Deepak Dahiya during the violence in northeast Delhi.

In February earlier this year, clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

