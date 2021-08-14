Delhi: Two dead, one severely injured at construction site in US Embassy

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Two persons died and one severely injured at a construction site inside the US Embassy here on Friday, police said.



According to police, a PCR call was received at the Chankyapuri Police station regarding three persons injured at a construction site inside the American embassy. First Investigation Report (FIR) has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation will be carried out.

Kanchan a 32-year-old was declared brought dead, whereas Babulal succumbed to his injuries and 33-year-old Mukesh is grievously injured and is being treated at a hospital in Delhi. All of them belong from Dausa in Rajasthan. (ANI)

