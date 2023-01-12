Delhi: Two from 'Jahar Khurani' gang arrested for robbing e-rickshaws drivers, passengers

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing an e-rickshaw driver and passengers after offering them cold drinks laced with sedatives in Rohini, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Gani and Dil Mohammad who were operating the infamous 'Jahar Khurani' gang, they said.

"The arrest was made on Thursday after a trap was laid at the M2K market following a tip-off that two persons of Jahar Khurani gang involved in using knockout drugs to rob E-Rickshaw drivers and passengers in the area of Rohini in Delhi," Rohini DCP Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

According to the police official, with their arrest, six cases registered against them in the different Police Stations in Delhi have been worked out.

On further sustained questioning, one robbed mobile phone, three robbed E-Rickshaws and the number plates of two stolen E-Rickshaws were recovered from their possession.



"They used to rob the E-Rickshaw drivers and passengers by offering them the sedated drinks/food items after befriending them," the police said.

The police further said that the accused Abdul Gani was involved in 8 criminal cases.

The accused were arrested under section 41.1 (d) and CrP.C in South Rohini Police Station.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)



