Delhi: Two held for killing man for resisting robbery

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two persons who allegedly killed a man when the latter resisted their robbery attempt.

The accused had been identified as Bobby (21) and Ishan (19).

According to Delhi Police, on Sunday, information was received from Majidia Hospital regarding a person namely Jakki Mohammad (27) has been declared dead during treatment for a stab injury sustained by him near the ICD container depot.

Police immediately reached and came to know that Jakki was brought to the hospital by his cousin Rashid Ali.

Rashid stated that he and his cousin Jakki are truck drivers.



On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at about 2:30 am, they were having tea near ICD container depot Okhla.

After having tea, Jakki went to answer nature's call in the jungle area.

Rashid also went in the same direction where he saw that four persons were assaulting his cousin Jakki with a knife and they robbed his mobile phone and purse.

When he shouted for help, all the assailants ran away from there with the robbed articles in the jungle area of Tuglkabad fort.

On the complaint of eyewitness Rashid Ali, a case under IPC sections was registered and an investigation was taken up. (ANI)

