Delhi: Two held for snatching parcel from delivery boy

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Two people were arrested for snatching a parcel from an Amazon delivery agent in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area.

The incident took place on Thursday and the accused were arrested on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Shashank Aggarwal (32 years) and Amar Singh (29 years), both residents of Shastri Nagar. The third accused Vishal is still absconding.

DCP West, Deepak Purohit said the investigations revealed that the accused persons committed the crime in order to gift expensive items to their girlfriends.

The DCP said, "On Thursday, delivery boy Pramod Kumar, who used to deliver the items booked through Amazon flex to different parts of Delhi came at cement siding Punjabi bagh to deliver a booked parcel where he telephonically called to deliver the item to the customer at the place."

"Three boys came and snatched the parcel he was carrying. The parcel contained several gift items including mobile phones," he said.

The DCP further said, "A case was lodged in this regard and investigation was taken up. Accused Amar Singh was arrested, who disclosed that they had earlier worked at online e-shopping portals as delivery boys and they knew that prior to Diwali, people used to order several gift items and they were well aware of the process of delivery."

"Accused along with his two associates planned to rob a delivery boy in order to gift costly items to their girlfriends to impress them," he said.

"The snatched parcel bag has also been recovered," he added. (ANI)

