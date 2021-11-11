Delhi: Two injured in firing incident at Kabir Basti area

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): As many as two people, including an 18-year-old girl, were injured in a firing incident on Wednesday at Delhi's Kabir Basti area.



According to the police, the victims have been identified as Brij Kishore (42 years) and his daughter Twinkle. Both the victims were rushed to the Hindu Rao Hospital and were reported out of danger.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

