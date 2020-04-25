Delhi: Two Mandoli jail inmates assault another prisoner

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Two inmates of Mandoli jail in Delhi assaulted another prisoner, informed Tihar jail officials on Friday.

The incident took place on April 20.

"While the defaulters were being questioned by the jail staff, three-four other inmates who were their supporters inflicted injuries on themselves in the ward," the officials added.

The injuries were minor and the situation was brought under control soon.

The officials further informed that a video of the incident was recorded using a mobile phone. A search has been initiated in jail to seize the phone. (ANI)

