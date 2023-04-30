Delhi: Two members of inter-state arms trafficking syndicate arrested

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Two members of an inter-state arms trafficking syndicate were nabbed by Delhi Police, an official statement said on Sunday.

Delhi Police said that weapons meant for smuggling have been recovered from the apprehended individuals.

"Team of Special Cell has busted an inter-state illegal firearms syndicate by arresting two key members of the syndicate. The arrested arms traffickers are Manish Pandey (26) a UP resident and Inderjit Singh (25) from Punjab. 10 pistols (7 pistols of .32 bore and 3 single shot pistols) with 10 live cartridges have been recovered from them," the official statement said.

"The recovered pistols were procured by the accused Manish Pandey from a Sendhwa (MP)-based firearms manufacturer and supplier. These pistols were to be supplied to the criminals in Delhi and gangsters of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang in Punjab," it added.

Delhi Police further mentioned that they carried out an operation after receiving input that the accused Manish Pandey had procured a consignment of pistols from Madhya Pradesh and is on his way to meet his contact in Delhi.

"On 26.04.2023, specific information was received that Manish Pandey had procured a consignment of pistols from Sendhwa, MP. It was also informed that he was on his way to Delhi to meet one of his contacts opposite Millennium Park at Outer Ring Road between 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm on 26.04.2023. Accordingly, a police team was immediately constituted and a trap was laid at the given spot. Manish Pandey was spotted carrying a bag in his hand near Millennium Park at about 5.30 pm," it mentioned.

Delhi Police further stated that a case has been registered under the Arms Act and an investigation is underway in this matter.



"A case under appropriate sections of the Arms Act was registered at PS Special Cell in this regard. On his interrogation, it was revealed that these recovered pistols were to be supplied in Delhi and to one Inderjit Singh of Punjab at the directions of gangster Pradeep Singh alias Pinder, an active member of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang," it said.

"The accused also disclosed that Inderjit Singh would come to Noida in the morning of 29.04.2023 to exchange 3 pistols which were earlier supplied to him by himself as these pistols were not as per the desired specifications and quality. Consequently, a team along with Manish Pandey was sent to Noida to apprehend Inderjit Singh," it added.

Inderjeet was arrested on 29.04.2023 near the bus stand of Sector 34, Noida at the instance of Manish. On search, two semi-automatic of .32 bore and one single shot pistol of .315 bore were recovered from his possession, an official statement said.

Delhi Police also pointed out that the accused Manish Pandey is a history-sheeter of Achalda Police station in Uttar Pradesh.

"It has also come to notice that Manish Pandey has been supplying arms/ammunition for the last 7 years and has already supplied more than 200 pistols to the criminals of Delhi and Punjab. He is the history-sheeter of PS Achalda, Auraiya, UP and is previously involved in more than 10 criminal cases of arms trafficking, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping, attempt to murder, assault, gambling act etc. in Delhi and UP," it mentioned.

"The other accused Inderjit Singh has divulged that he has been supplying arms and narcotic drugs in Punjab for 5 years. He came in contact with gangster Pradeep Singh when he was in jail. Pradeep Singh had remained in jail for many years in a case of narcotic drugs and would run his arms and drug syndicate from jail in association with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria," it said.

Further interrogation of both the accused persons is underway to identify other members of the syndicate and to establish the forward and backward linkages of the case, an official statement said. (ANI)

