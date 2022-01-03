Delhi: Two minor girls rescued, two suspects arrested

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Crime Branch of Delhi Police has rescued two kidnapped minor girls in two separate cases and arrested the suspects who had allegedly married the victims, according to the Delhi Police.



The suspects Ajay Rana who hails from Punjab's Patiala and Daya Shankar belonging to Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr have been arrested.

The police rescued the victims and arrested the suspects from the Shutrana area of Patiala and Delhi's Nithari respectively.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the suspects had married the victims at Arya Samaj Mandir', Panchkula, Haryana in one case and at Arya Samaj Mandir' near Tis Hazari, Delhi in another case. They repeatedly changed their locations from time to time to avoid legal complications," the police said. (ANI)

