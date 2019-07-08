Delhi: Two missing children reunited with parents at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], July 08 (ANI): Two missing children reunited with their parents after they got separated in a crowd on Sunday at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector Anita Kumari spotted two unaccompanied children, identified as Master Zennul, aged 5 and Miss Tanno, aged 8. The children were wandering and crying loudly in the parking area.

After taking the children to Haj parking area where she couldn't find their parents, she asked for more details and it was revealed that the family had come via bus from Bahadurgarh.

The parents, Istkar and Razia were finally traced by the young sub-inspector and the family was reunited within half an hour. The parents were full off appreciation and gratitude for the swift actions of the Delhi Police personnel. (ANI)

