New Delhi [India] Sept 7 (ANI): In an incident caught on a CCTV camera on Friday, two motorcycle-borne assailants snatched a chain from a woman and ran away.
This entire incident was recorded at Delhi's Chhawla area, while a woman was seen walking on the street with a child.
Despite the quick retaliation by the woman to chase the assailants, they manage to run away.
Investigation in this incident is underway. (ANI)
Delhi: Two motorcycle-borne assailants snatch chain from woman in Chhawla area
ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:12 IST
