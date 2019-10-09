Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi: Two people arrested for celebratory firing at wedding

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 06:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Police arrested two people for engaging in celebratory firing using a country-made pistol at the marriage ceremony of one Shoaib Malik in Kardam Puri here.
On October 7, two people namely Salman (21) and Shavaj Malik (18) fired from a country-made pistol during a wedding ceremony in Shavaj's elder brother Shoaib Malik in New Delhi.
A case has been registered against the accused guys under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 27 Arms Act.
"The video of the celebratory firing went viral on social media and as soon as it came into the notice of police, efforts were taken to locate the spot and suspected them. Within no time police were able to identify the incident spot. Jyoti Nagar police immediately reached the spot when the ceremony was going on and arrested both Salman and Shavej," said a police official.
The police are currently investigating in order to discover the source of the country-made pistol which was used during the celebratory firing. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 06:23 IST

There will be Shiv Sena Chief Minister in state in times to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): There will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister in the state in the times to come, stated Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut while addressing party's Dussehra rally in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 05:44 IST

UP: Man, woman captured in CCTV footage while abducting...

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): A woman and a man were captured in CCTV footage while abducting an eight-month-old baby who was sleeping next to her mother at a Roadways Bus stand in Galshaheed area here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 04:25 IST

TN: 108 women of different ages played veena at Meenakshi Amman...

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Soothing veena music filled the air at Meenakshi Amman Temple as 108 women of different age groups together performed on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami here.

 

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 03:31 IST

Telangana: Police books former AP minister Akhila Priya's...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Cyberabad Police have booked former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya's husband Bhargav Ramudu for allegedly obstructing public servants’ duty.

 

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 03:16 IST

Maharashtra: Members of local Adicasi community pay tribute to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Members of the local Adivasi community paid tribute to the felled trees of Aarey forest in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 03:05 IST

Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to Uddhav in Shiv Sena's next...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Addressing a mammoth gathering at the parties traditional Dussehra rally, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to party chief Uddhav Thackeray in the next Dussehra rally.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:35 IST

Bihar: One dead, two injured after getting hit by car in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): One person died while two others were injured after a car hit them near Gaya Junction.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:33 IST

Bihar: Police van loses control, at least eight injured

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): At least eight people including woman police personnel were injured allegedly after a police van lost control in Akharaghat area of Muzaffarpur on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 01:33 IST

Pandya slammed for 'disrespectful' birthday wish for Zaheer

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya faced backlash from the cricket fans after he tweeted a video of him smashing former Indian bowler Zaheer Khan for a six in a match, on the latter's birthday. However, Khan came up with a witty response to Pandya's tweet.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 01:12 IST

HP: Nadda reviews AIIMS construction work in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): On the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, BJP working President JP Nadda assured the people of Bilaspur that AIIMS Hospital and medical college would come up soon here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 00:50 IST

Navratri celebrations conclude at Kanaka Durga temple with boat ride

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Marking an end to Dussehra celebrations, idols of Goddess Kanakadurga and Lord Malleswara were taken on the boat in river Krishna here in the evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 00:27 IST

The day Bhagwat acts on his message of unity, Cong will have no...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said that the day when RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and his followers start practising unity truly, the problems his party has with the RSS will cease to exist.

Read More
iocl