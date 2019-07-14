Representative image
Delhi: Two persons arrested for stabbing man over resisting snatching bid

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 15:56 IST

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The police arrested two persons on Sunday for allegedly stabbing a man to death for resisting a snatching bid here in Defence Colony area last night.
"The two arrested have been identified as Rahul and Monu. The knife used in the crime was recovered from their possession while blood stains of the diseased were also found on their clothes," said a police statement.
One Shyam Bodh Sah was stabbed by the two persons after he resisted an alleged snatching bid by them. Sah was rushed to AIIMS Trauma center by a passerby van driver, where he was declared brought dead.
"A PCR call was received the same night and an investigation officer was dispatched to the spot. Exhibits were lifted by the police during the inspection of the scene of the crime. The two boys were apprehended during continued searches," the statement said.
A case has been registered under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is on. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 16:18 IST

