Delhi: Two security guards beaten to death in Narela

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Two security guards were allegedly beaten to death by a group of boys in North Delhi's Narela, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Amit (22) and Sunil (24) who were working for a private company.

According to the police, the incident took place during their night shift when few boys have beaten the duo on the 2nd floor of the building.

After hearing the shout of guards, other guards reached the spot. Following this, the boys ran away towards the forest area. The injured guards were rushed to MV hospital and later referred to BSA hospital where they succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

There was no apparent injury over their heads and other vital parts. However, fractures were caused in the limbs of both the victims, which indicate that the assailants intended to severely beat them and not murder them outrightly, police said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation revealed past rivalry among the other guards over money settlement. "Some outsiders were also involved in the matter and the suspect is being rounded up," police said. (ANI)

