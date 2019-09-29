Delhi: Two snatchers arrested; loaded pistol, bike recovered

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two members of a gang of armed snatchers and seized a loaded pistol from their possession.

The arrest was made following an FIR filed on September 27, under section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, the accused are identified as Rahman (22), resident of Raghuvir Nagar and Ravi (22) resident of Madipur whereas raids are being conducted to arrest the third associate.

A stolen mobile phone and a motorcycle have also been recovered from their possession and both the gang members have made the confession to having committed several other snatchings and thefts in the adjoining areas, said the police.

Both the accused are liquor addicts and having no apparent source of earning, they made crime a source of their income, the statement read.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

