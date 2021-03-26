Delhi: Two wanted criminals held after brief encounter with police

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Two wanted criminals were arrested after a brief encounter with police here on Thursday.

Divulging the details, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, Shibesh Singh said, "Today morning, a team of crime branch, after a brief exchange of fire, arrested two wanted criminals near Bhairon Mandir. In this connection, an FIR is registered at the crime branch police station. The criminals were injured and they were shifted to hospital. Now they are being discharged after treatment."

"In October 2020, in view of their activities, a case was registered against them under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MACOCA) Act."



Against nine members of their gang, the case was registered. Three members were arrested earlier and their properties have been identified associated with illegal activity," the police official added.

For the last six months, the crime branch team was tracking their movement.

The criminals have been identified as Rohit Choudhary and Praveen Titu. Nine cases were earlier registered against Rohit under various sections of law, which include murder, attempt to murder, extortion, MACOCA and also firing at police. He was carrying a reward of Rs 3,50,000.

"Two semi-automatic pistols, cartridges, fake ids, and phones have been seized from them. Further investigation is on," the Additional Commissioner of Police said. (ANI)

