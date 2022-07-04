Delhi: U'khand UCC panel meet ends, chairperson says 'next meeting is more important'

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The first meeting of the expert committee formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand concluded today afternoon.

The panel met at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi. The meeting was chaired by a former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retired) and the chairperson of the committee Ranjana Prakash Desai.

After the meeting, Desai told the media, "This was our first UCC meeting. All commitee members attended this meeting. After one week, most probably, a second meeting will be held. July 14 and 15 is the tentative date for the second meeting.

Desai added, "It was a preliminary meeting. The next meeting will be more important."

The Uttarakhand government constituted a five-member committee to be led by Desai, to prepare a draft proposal for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the hill state.

It will also include Justice Permod Kohli (retired), social activist Manu Gaur, former chief secretary Shatrughan Singh and vice-chancellor of Doon University Surekha Dangwal.



The Uttarakhand government on May 27 this year announced its decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

"We have taken a decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. Uttarakhand will be the second state after Goa to implement this," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said earlier.

"We will bring UCC for the people irrespective of them being from any religion and section of the society," Dhami had assured.

Earlier on May 2, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur also announced that the UCC will be brought into the state soon.

However, a debate over the UCC has sparked in several states of the country, recently Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also backed it by saying that the UCC should be implemented in the greater interest of Muslim women otherwise polygamy would continue.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) termed it 'an unconstitutional and anti-minorities move', and called the rhetoric for bringing the law an attempt by Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Central governments to divert the attention from the concerns of inflation, economy, and rising unemployment.

Notably, in Bharatiya Janata Party's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power. (ANI)

