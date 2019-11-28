New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI): Union Cabinet met on Wednesday morning in Parliament annexe building here.
The Union Cabinet last met on November 21 when it gave ex-post facto approval for removing the difficulty in giving effect to provisions of J-K Reorganisation Act,2019.
On the other hand, the Winter Session is scheduled to go on till December 13 (ANI)
Delhi : Union Cabinet meets in Parliament
ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 10:32 IST
