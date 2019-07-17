Delhi: Union Cabinet to meet today

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): A meeting of Union Cabinet is scheduled to take place here on Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting scheduled for 1 PM will be held at the Parliament Annexe building.

In the first Union Cabinet meeting held on May 31 after Narendra Modi assumed office as the Prime Minister for a second term, approval was given for all landholding eligible farmer families to avail benefits under PM-KISAN scheme, under which income support of Rs 6,000 is granted in three installments.

Meanwhile, as part of engaging with fellow parliamentarians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet MPs in the age group of 46 to 57 years at his residence today.

On Thursday Modi will meet MP who are above 57 years, sources said adding none of the ministers would be present in the meetings.

The Prime Minister has been meeting MPs in groups. (ANI)