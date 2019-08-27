Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets Japanese Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday met Japanese Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu in New Delhi.

According to the officials, the Minister and the Japanese Ambassador discussed further bolstering ties between two countries in the area of steel production and conventional, non-conventional and renewable energy sources to meet our mutual objectives.

Pradhan, in a series of tweets, said: "Had a fruitful interaction with Japanese Ambassador HE Kenji Hiramatsu. Emphasised the long-standing friendship between India and Japan."

"Discussed further bolstering energy ties between the two oldest democracies in Asia and sought increasing role of Japanese technology and investments in the Indian steel sector. We discussed leveraging Japanese technology and innovation for a stable, efficient and secure energy future for both our countries," read his tweet.

He also added: "We also explored opening new avenues of cooperation in the areas of conventional, non-conventional and renewable energy sources to further meet our mutual energy objectives and ensure holistic and sustainable development of our economies." (ANI)

