Delhi: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal calls on President Kovind

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal called on President Ram Nath Kovind here on Saturday.

Badal along with MPs Sukhbir Singh Badal, Naresh Gujral, Balwinder Singh Bhunder and President of Amritsar Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Gobind Singh Longowal marked their presence at the meeting.

In another incident, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra and other officials met President Kovind today.

"In separate engagements, President Kovind met Shri Kalraj Mishra, Governor of Himachal Pradesh; Dr K. J. Srinivasa, High Commissioner-designate of India to Guyana; and Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation and MoS for Commerce and Industry," official Twitter handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan read. (ANI)

