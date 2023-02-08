Delhi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates Department of Integrative Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday inaugurated the Department of Integrative Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital here in the presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.



"This Department of Integrative Medicine will further collaborations between traditional and modern systems of medicine to better serve the citizens. We will set up such a system in AIIMS Delhi also," Sonowal said while speaking to the reporters.





While addressing the event, Sonowal said, "It is a matter of pride that the country is moving towards holistic healthcare and integrative medicine is a key step in this goal."

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while speaking at the event said that the Central government has decided to open Integrative Medicine Centers at all government medical establishments, especially all AIIMS in the country.

"For initiating co-location of practitioners of the Indian system and modern medicine, thus harmonizing both medical systems and providing joint multidisciplinary care to the patients, the government has decided to open Integrative Medicine Centres at all government medical establishments, especially all AIIMS in the country," Manadaviya said while speaking after the inauguration of the Department of Integrative Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital here.

He further said that the stakeholders like health sector experts and the private medical sector are also pushing forward for this integrative medicine approach. (ANI)

