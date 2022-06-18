Delhi: Union Ministers Meenakashi Lekhi, Arjun Ram Meghwal perform 'asanas' ahead of International Yoga Day

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Ahead of International Yoga Day which is celebrated every year on June 21, Union Ministers spread out their mats and stretched themselves in various asanas in the national capital on Saturday morning.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal participated in a Yoga session today.



June 21 is observed as the International Yoga Day, recognising the benefits of the ancient Indian practice of Yoga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations from the Mysuru Palace Grounds on June 21, according to Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The event will also witness the participation of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.



Nearly 15,000 yoga enthusiasts will perform yoga, and the event will be organized with the support of members of parliament, departments of the Government of Karnataka, ministers, revered yoga gurus and some other institutions, Sonowal said at a press conference.



The theme of celebration of the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 across the globe is 'Yoga for Humanity, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.

Focusing on Yoga for Humanity, special programmes have been designed this year for specially-abled people, the transgender population, women and children. Human values that are an integral part of yoga education in schools are also in focus.

Meanwhile, a total of 75 ministers of the Central Government will perform Yoga at 75 historical and cultural sites in the country.

"As many as 75 ministers have been designated to participate in the Yoga programs at 75 historical and cultural places to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that is being celebrated across the country," sources told ANI.

Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in Yoga programs at the famous Jyotirlinga Trimbakeshwar temple complex in Nashik, Maharashtra on Yoga Day, while Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in a Yoga program in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Yoga Day. (ANI)

