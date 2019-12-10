Delhi: United Nurses Association holds protest march over minimum wages

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Demanding the implementation of Delhi High Court's recommendation on minimum wages for nurses, the United Nurses Association (UNA) on Tuesday held a protest march from Jantar Mantar to Secretariat here.

Rince Joseph, National Working President of UNA told ANI: "In July this year, Delhi High Court ruled in favour of the implementation of the expert committee's recommendation within three months. However, the Delhi government didn't do anything in this regard."

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had assured us that he'll look into the matter in a meeting held at his residence. He also said that it is his government's responsibility to take care of the nurses who contribute much to society," he added.

Alleging that Kejriwal is not paying any heed to the demands of 'female nurses' at a time when he advocates for women safety and their upliftment, Joseph said: "Installing street lights, making bus rides free for women, etc. are his 'vote bank politics' because he is completely neglecting these several working "female nurses" who are demanding minimum wages." (ANI)

