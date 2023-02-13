Delhi University announces CUET for admission to UG programs

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The University of Delhi on Monday announced that the candidates must appear in Common University Entrance Test (CUET) (Undergraduate) 2023 for admission to various Undergraduate programs of the University this year.

The University also announced the eligibility requirements for admission to its Undergraduate programs.

"In order to seek admission to the Undergraduate programs of the University of Delhi for the academic year 2023-24, the candidates must appear in CUET (UG) 2023. The candidates are advised to refer to the website of CUET (UG)-23 (cuet.samarth.ac.in) for its Information Bulletin, eligibility requirements for admission in University of Delhi, syllabi of various test papers, and other details related to registration to CUET (UG) 2023," the university said in a statement.

The University of Delhi has also launched its admission website for the Academic Year 2023-2024 (admission.uod.ac.in).

The Bulletin of Information for undergraduate programs gives detailed guidelines, Seal Matrix, Program-specific eligibilities of various courses and other relevant information. Information related to the choice of Languages and Doman Specific subjects of CUET(UG) 2023 as per the requirements of various programs has been given in the Bulletin of Information (UG) 2023.

"The candidates are advised to refer to the Bulletin before selecting their test papers for CUET(UG) 2023. For admission to the University of Delhi, it is mandatory for the candidate to appear in CUET (UG) - 2023 in those subjects in which he/she is appearing/has passed Class XII," the statement further added.

It is also hereby notified that the admissions to the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) of College of Art shall be based on CUET (UG)-2023. For further details, the candidates are advised to refer to the Bulletin of Information and the website of the College/University on regular basis, the university said.

The Admission Branch has also taken initiatives in spreading awareness on CUET(UG)-2023.

"Infographics in the form of Illustrative Examples have been uploaded on the website to help candidates choose their test papers as per the requirements of the program-specific eligibility. Video tutorials, in Hindi and English, explaining the registration process, choosing test papers from Sections 1,11 and III and uploading of required documents for CUET(UG) 2023 will be made live soon on the admission website of the University," the statement said.

The Admission Branch will also be hosting a series of webinars to help the candidates with CUET(UG)-2023.

"The first webinar of this series will be conducted at 03:00 p.m., on February 17, 2023. (Details will be available on the admission website www.admission.uod.ac.in). The proceedings of the webinar will be live on the YouTube Channel of the University (www.youtube.com/@UnivofDelhi). The candidates are advised to refer only to the authentic and updated information published on the website of CUET(UG) 2023 and the University of Delhi (admission.uod.ac.in) only," the statement added. (ANI)